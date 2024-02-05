ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Trading Up 3.1%

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. 557,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,063,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
ADOMANI Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.28.
About ADOMANI
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats.
