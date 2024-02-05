Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.16). Approximately 6,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 6,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.19).

Aeorema Communications Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £8.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,321.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Aeorema Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Aeorema Communications’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. Aeorema Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

About Aeorema Communications

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

