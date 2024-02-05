Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Shares Down 1.5%

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.99.

Alaska Power & Telephone Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.75.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. The Energy division generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. The Telecom division provides voice services, as well as broadband and data transport services.

