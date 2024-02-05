Algorand Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23.06 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $23.06 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00079638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00028504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00021331 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006465 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,046,330,965 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

