Arbitrum (ARB) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $2.26 billion and $277.87 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00004144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.73776776 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 760 active market(s) with $230,374,095.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

