ASD (ASD) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

ASD (ASD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $31.81 million and $2.45 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04790253 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,410,608.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

