Avcorp Industries (TSE:AVP) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Avcorp Industries Inc. (TSE:AVP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 306,002 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 67,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$38.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91.
Avcorp Industries Inc engages in the production and supply of airframe structures and aircraft parts to aircraft manufacturers in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of metallic and composite aerostructures assembly and integration services; and aircraft structural component repair services, as well as designs, manufactures, and fabricates composite aerostructures, as well as aircraft product design and production tooling.
