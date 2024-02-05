Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Shares Down 6%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 12,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 16,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
Biotricity Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.39.
Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Biotricity, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Biotricity
Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
