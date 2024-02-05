Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Shares Down 6%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 12,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 16,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Biotricity Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Biotricity, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Biotricity

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Biotricity by 53.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Biotricity in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biotricity during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Biotricity by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

