Bitcicoin Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcicoin has a total market cap of $12.83 million and approximately $243,288.23 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcicoin Coin Profile

BITCI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 8,454,450,324 coins. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com/en. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin (BITCI), developed by Bitci Technology, is the main coin of the Bitcichain blockchain, a private PoA network. It’s used for transaction fees and fast transfers within the Bitci ecosystem. BITCI supports various applications, including Fan Tokens and NFT projects, and is integrated with real-world businesses. Bitci Technology, responsible for Bitcicoin’s development, was established in 2018 in Turkey.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

