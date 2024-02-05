BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 834,007.20 in Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 53,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.60 per share, for a total transaction of 834,007.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,596,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 290,099,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 93,967 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.56 per share, with a total value of 1,462,126.52.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 134,564 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 15.50 per share, with a total value of 2,085,742.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 264,206 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.41 per share, with a total value of 4,071,414.46.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 347,814 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.26 per share, for a total transaction of 5,307,641.64.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,312 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.13 per share, with a total value of 1,714,410.56.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,477 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.06 per share, for a total transaction of 820,423.62.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,792 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.89 per share, with a total value of 622,282.88.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,207 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.10 per share, for a total transaction of 290,025.70.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 72,085 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 15.17 per share, with a total value of 1,093,529.45.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 146,904 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 14.67 per share, with a total value of 2,155,081.68.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BMEZ stock traded up 0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 15.63. The company had a trading volume of 267,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is 14.70. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 16.95.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

