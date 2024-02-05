BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 93,967 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 93,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.56 per share, for a total transaction of 1,462,126.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,690,059 shares in the company, valued at 290,817,318.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 53,462 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.60 per share, for a total transaction of 834,007.20.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 134,564 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.50 per share, with a total value of 2,085,742.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 264,206 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 15.41 per share, with a total value of 4,071,414.46.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 347,814 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.26 per share, with a total value of 5,307,641.64.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 113,312 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.13 per share, for a total transaction of 1,714,410.56.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,477 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.06 per share, with a total value of 820,423.62.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,792 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 14.89 per share, for a total transaction of 622,282.88.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,207 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.10 per share, with a total value of 290,025.70.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 72,085 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.17 per share, for a total transaction of 1,093,529.45.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 146,904 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 14.67 per share, with a total value of 2,155,081.68.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BMEZ traded up 0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 15.63. The company had a trading volume of 267,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,705. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 14.70. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 12.93 and a fifty-two week high of 16.95.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 856,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after buying an additional 33,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.