Cobak Token (CBK) Price Tops $0.75 on Exchanges

Cobak Token (CBK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Cobak Token has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cobak Token has a market cap of $60.60 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobak Token token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001743 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cobak Token

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,320,473 tokens. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

