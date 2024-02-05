Darren R. Jackson Purchases 10,000 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Stock

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) Director Darren R. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 4.6 %

WOLF stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,526,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,370. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $84.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WOLF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,846,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,158,000 after buying an additional 157,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,471,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,171,000 after buying an additional 188,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,238,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,303,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,053,000 after buying an additional 670,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 7.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,273,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after buying an additional 154,021 shares during the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

