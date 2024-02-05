David Donnay Rowland Sells 10,181 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,178,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV traded down $1.74 on Monday, reaching $213.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,156. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $215.71. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $9,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

