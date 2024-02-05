Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Shares Down 13.9%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 1,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Drax Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

