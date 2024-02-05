Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.51

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Elementis Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

