Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 78,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 75,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $183.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32.

In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 12,242 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $104,669.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 12,242 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $104,669.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,113.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,092.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,557 shares of company stock worth $572,522 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 199,118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 507,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 73,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

