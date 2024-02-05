Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.14. 274,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 483,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Foresight Autonomous Stock Up 7.5 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.
Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Foresight Autonomous
Foresight Autonomous Company Profile
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Foresight Autonomous
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.