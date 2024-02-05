Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.14. 274,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 483,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Up 7.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSX. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Foresight Autonomous in the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 212,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 288,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Autonomous in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 94,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

Featured Stories

