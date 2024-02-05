Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Trading Up 0.3%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Fosun International Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.

About Fosun International

(Get Free Report)

Fosun International Limited operates in the health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fosun International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosun International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.