Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Trading Up 0.3%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Fosun International Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.
About Fosun International
Fosun International Limited operates in the health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fosun International
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Fosun International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosun International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.