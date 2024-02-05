Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.