Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC)'s share price dropped 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.53 and last traded at C$7.59. Approximately 48,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 45,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.81.

FEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$648.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.71, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of C$430.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontera Energy Co. will post 2.664557 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

