Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $18.28. Approximately 32,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 37,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.
Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $255.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84.
Hamilton Beach Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands
About Hamilton Beach Brands
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Beach Brands
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.