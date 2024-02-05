Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $18.28. Approximately 32,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 37,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $255.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84.

Hamilton Beach Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands

About Hamilton Beach Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

