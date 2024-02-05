Hedera (HBAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.34 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.34 billion and $26.59 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00079638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00028504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00021331 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006465 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,665,267,273 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,665,267,273.120144 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06852139 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $25,629,399.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

