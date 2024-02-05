Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.710-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.950 EPS.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HI traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.50. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

HI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Activity

In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,873.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,292.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $449,285.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $49,873.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 21,799 shares in the company, valued at $866,292.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,902 shares of company stock worth $424,111. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

