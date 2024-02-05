Insider Selling: Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT traded down $3.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.39. The stock had a trading volume of 210,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.01. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.24 and a twelve month high of $184.22.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

