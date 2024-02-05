Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total value of $1,806,756.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,656,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total value of $2,038,328.94.

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.60, for a total transaction of $2,040,471.60.

On Thursday, January 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.95, for a total transaction of $1,969,186.95.

On Friday, January 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total transaction of $1,960,039.44.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $2,002,150.95.

On Monday, January 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.45, for a total value of $1,932,102.45.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $1,872,272.79.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.03, for a total value of $2,019,292.23.

On Friday, December 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.80, for a total value of $1,992,673.80.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.16, for a total transaction of $1,954,435.56.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.05. 2,917,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,270. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

