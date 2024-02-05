Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells 23,075 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $2,978,290.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $3,372,180.50.

On Monday, December 4th, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $3,274,111.75.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Brian Armstrong sold 50,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $6,259,500.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $2,634,703.50.

On Thursday, November 16th, Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $1,783,030.00.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $11.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,041,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,332,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.41 and a 200 day moving average of $104.88. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $187.39.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

