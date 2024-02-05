Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells 38,369 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, December 8th, Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65.

Fortinet stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,134,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,948. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

