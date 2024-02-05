Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 36,883 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $3,343,075.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,908,829.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 46,709 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $4,230,901.22.

On Friday, January 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 49,081 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $4,481,586.11.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $4,090,191.66.

On Monday, January 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 50,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $4,553,659.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,917 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,145,479.56.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,155,752.07.

On Friday, January 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,007 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $1,148,518.10.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $1,115,307.65.

On Monday, January 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,146,828.48.

On Friday, January 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $1,126,723.68.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.1 %

IBKR stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,579. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $97.12.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,717,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 211.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,517,000 after buying an additional 1,204,573 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,340,000 after acquiring an additional 674,551 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,447,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,317,000 after acquiring an additional 620,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

