Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5.58 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $12.18 or 0.00028504 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and $130.01 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00079638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00021331 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006465 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,014,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,687,080 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

