Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5.58 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $12.18 or 0.00028504 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and $130.01 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00079638 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00021331 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006388 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000163 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006465 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001224 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000842 BTC.
Internet Computer Token Profile
ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,014,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,687,080 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.
Internet Computer Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
