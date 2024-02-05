iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 1,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 28,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.
The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
