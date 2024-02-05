J Mariner Kemper Sells 3,500 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $290,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,950,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95.

UMB Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 259,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,433. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $70.60. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.73%.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

