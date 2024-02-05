John W. Allison Acquires 20,000 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HOMB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

