Just Group (LON:JUST) Shares Down 2.4%

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 82.32 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 82.40 ($1.03). 996,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,726,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.40 ($1.06).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 126.67 ($1.59).

The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.71. The firm has a market cap of £856.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4,120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, insider Jim Brown acquired 118,000 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £97,940 ($122,777.99). Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

