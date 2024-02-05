Kaspa (KAS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $15.97 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.0999 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and approximately $15.97 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,585,544,450 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,574,899,037.01458. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.10033564 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $13,224,054.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

