Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.540-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $351.0 million-$359.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.1 million. Kforce also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.54-0.62 EPS.

Kforce Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KFRC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.52. 111,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,254. Kforce has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.18.

Get Kforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded Kforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Kforce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at $126,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 97.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 289,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 599.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 325.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 226,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 420.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 202,506 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.