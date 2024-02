Klondex Mines (TSE:KDX) Trading 1.3% Higher

Klondex Mines Ltd. (TSE:KDX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.09 and last traded at C$3.07. Approximately 1,962,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 669,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.

Klondex Mines Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.07.

About Klondex Mines

(Get Free Report)

Klondex Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Fire Creek mine covering approximately 19,000 acres located in Lander County; the Midas mine and ore milling facility covering approximately 30,000 acres situated in Elko County; and the Hollister mine approximately 18,000 acres located in Elko County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klondex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.