Lee D. Rudow Sells 5,000 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,073,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Transcat Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Transcat stock traded down $4.09 on Monday, reaching $108.80. 26,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20 and a beta of 0.61. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.89 and a fifty-two week high of $115.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Transcat by 184.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 54,314 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 727,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

