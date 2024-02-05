Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.38 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.31). 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 17,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.32).

Malvern International Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89. The company has a market cap of £5.99 million, a PE ratio of -2,450.00 and a beta of 0.73.

About Malvern International

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Language in Action; Communicate School in Manchester; International Study Centres; and Malvern Online Academy. Its colleges offer English language courses, juniors and summer camps, and bespoke group courses; and university pathway programs, such as pre-university, foundation year, year one, graduate diploma, and pre-master's program; and in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs.

