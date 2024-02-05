MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Michael J. Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.62, for a total transaction of $2,503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.83, for a total value of $2,569,150.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.91, for a total transaction of $2,539,550.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.16, for a total value of $2,420,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total value of $2,266,750.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total value of $2,347,500.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Michael J. Saylor sold 4,800 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.51, for a total transaction of $2,397,648.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.74, for a total transaction of $2,403,700.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.64, for a total transaction of $2,498,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.17, for a total value of $2,850,850.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.24, for a total value of $3,071,200.00.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR traded down $9.50 on Monday, hitting $490.60. 858,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,882. The business’s fifty day moving average is $553.44 and its 200 day moving average is $446.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.67 and a beta of 2.61. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $727.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.75.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Stories

