MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Michael J. Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.62, for a total transaction of $2,503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.83, for a total value of $2,569,150.00.
- On Monday, January 29th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.91, for a total transaction of $2,539,550.00.
- On Friday, January 26th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.16, for a total value of $2,420,800.00.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total value of $2,266,750.00.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total value of $2,347,500.00.
- On Thursday, January 18th, Michael J. Saylor sold 4,800 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.51, for a total transaction of $2,397,648.00.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.74, for a total transaction of $2,403,700.00.
- On Friday, January 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.64, for a total transaction of $2,498,200.00.
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.17, for a total value of $2,850,850.00.
- On Monday, January 8th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.24, for a total value of $3,071,200.00.
MicroStrategy Price Performance
MSTR traded down $9.50 on Monday, hitting $490.60. 858,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,882. The business’s fifty day moving average is $553.44 and its 200 day moving average is $446.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.67 and a beta of 2.61. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $727.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.75.
Get Our Latest Report on MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroStrategy
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.