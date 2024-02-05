Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO) Shares Down 3.3%

Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.77. Approximately 72,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 237,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

Nano One Materials Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 23.54 and a current ratio of 23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95.

About Nano One Materials

(Get Free Report)

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.