NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $2.75 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00006419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and $91.83 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00080266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00028454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00021308 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006465 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000842 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,175,761,470 coins and its circulating supply is 1,032,271,854 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,175,577,993 with 1,032,271,854 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.75507848 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $79,897,369.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

