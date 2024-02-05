Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Shares Down 1%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.55. 5,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 10,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Nedbank Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33.

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal and home loans, student loans, overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, and short-term loans, credit cards; life, funeral, short term, travel, and business insurance; and financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth finance solution.

See Also

