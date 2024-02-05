Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.22). 25,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the average session volume of 6,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.19).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.20.

About Nexus Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.