PFB (TSE:PFB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

PFB Co. (TSE:PFB – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.10 and last traded at C$24.10. Approximately 1,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.06.

PFB Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.10. The stock has a market cap of C$163.66 million and a P/E ratio of 11.02.

PFB Company Profile

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

