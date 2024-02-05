Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Trading Down 5.8%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.85. Approximately 4,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 1,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Prime Meridian Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prime Meridian had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter.

Prime Meridian Increases Dividend

About Prime Meridian

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Prime Meridian’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

