ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Stock Price Down 4.9%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 1,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $966.48 million for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.