Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 119,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 419% from the average session volume of 22,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Rise Gold Stock Up 6.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Rise Gold

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,560 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

