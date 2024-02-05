Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 119,244 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 119,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $926,525.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,827,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,849,923.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,397 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $226,356.90.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 340,328 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,600,105.92.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 212,619 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $1,624,409.16.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 492,596 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $3,728,951.72.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 307,937 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,306,448.13.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,567 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,528.79.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 39,441 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $284,764.02.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,530 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $119,842.50.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 64,870 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $469,010.10.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 303,292 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,320,183.80.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,462. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

