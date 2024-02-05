Stabilus (ETR:STM) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.00

Shares of Stabilus SE (ETR:STM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €67.00 ($72.04) and last traded at €65.95 ($70.91), with a volume of 28599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €66.00 ($70.97).

Stabilus Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of €61.38 and a 200-day moving average of €56.86.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of gas springs, dampers, vibration isolation products, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Its products are used in automotive, navy and railways, commercial vehicles, aerospace, marine and rail, energy and construction, mechanical engineering, industrial machinery and automation, health, recreation, leisure, and furniture industries.

